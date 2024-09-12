You can’t bring me down - Bishop KIENGEI tells his jilted girlfriend DAMARIS DAMA after the leaked audio! His church was full even after he was exposed (VIDEO).





Thursday, September 12, 2024 - Controversial city preacher Bishop Ben Kiengei has broken his silence after an audio of his jilted girlfriend and church matron Damaris Dama exposing his rogue behaviours went viral.

In the explosive audio, Dama revealed that Kiengei is a drunkard with a string of girlfriends.

She also confessed that she had an affair with the married bishop.

Preaching to his congregants during a mid-week church service on Wednesday, Kiengei told Dama that she can’t bring him down.

"I am blessed beyond a curse. No evil network can bring me down,” Kiengei said as his congregants cheered him.

His church was packed during the service, amid the controversy.

Watch the video.

