Kenyan man records a video of his wife being brought home by her ‘boyfriend’, a MUBABAZ, in the middle of the night (WATCH)







Sunday, September 8, 2024-The internet has erupted after a man recorded a video of his drunk wife being brought home by another man said to be her illicit lover in the middle of the night.

In the trending video, the cheating wife, who was heavily intoxicated, is seen entering her matrimonial home in the company of her illicit lover.

Her husband welcomes them and goes ahead to greet his wife’s illicit lover, thanking him for bringing her home.

They arrived home some minutes past 1AM.

The video has sparked reactions on social media, with people airing their different views on the dramatic incident.

“I want the coolness of this guy. In this life, no woman is worth the fight,’’ an X user wrote.

‘’To end this drama he must end the marriage,’’ another user wrote.

‘’Just walk away and start a new life, peacefully and happy coz time heals all pains,’’ commented another user.

Watch the trending video.

WTF!!! Yaani his drunk wife was dropped by another nigger and she even had the audacity to bring him to the crib?



That shit cray!



I wouldn’t wish such pain on my worst enemy like @mwabilimwagodi . pic.twitter.com/oHdX1uDL0v — Francis Gaitho (@FGaitho237) September 8, 2024

