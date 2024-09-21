"If you earn more than your man, let him quit his job" ALIBABA tells women as he reacts to men feeling insecure about their wife's income







Sunday, September 22, 2024 - Alibaba has called out "lazy" insecure men while urging women to stop quitting their jobs to massage the egos of their men.

The comedian, whose real name is Atunyota Alleluya Akpobome, shared a couple of tweets that went viral several years ago.

The tweets were encouraging women to quit their higher-earning jobs if their income is making their husbands insecure.

Weighing in, Alibaba said: "All these lies you people are sharing will keeeeee you people soon.

"Who are these women who fall for such lies.

"If you earn more than your man, let him quit his own job. Nonsense!!!

"Who are these lazy bumcums peddling these stupid narratives?

"You are earning N1.5m a month... and your madam is earning 10m monthly. And with that kind of job comes different benefits... you will tell her to resign.

"That means your self-confidence is financially driven and anchored.

"Insecurities my foot.

"So, Stedman will tell Oprah Winfrey to resign...

"Who is bringing up these men with self esteem that is defined by financial status?

"No wonder, once a woman looks rich and exudes prosperity vibes... these sort of mean become weaklings.

“Instead of being challenged and driven to upgrade your financial status. Shiooooor.”



