A KDF officer among the suspects arrested as detectives raid a drug den in Mombasa (PHOTOs).





Tuesday, September 17, 2024 - A Kenya Army officer is among suspects in custody after they were linked to drug trafficking in the Coast region.

According to DCI, the suspects, who also include a minor, were arrested during a sting operation that targeted drug dens.

Among the drugs recovered from the den include heroin and marijuana.

Crude weapons believed to be used in criminal activities were also recovered.

"During the operation, several suspects including a juvenile and an army officer were arrested and narcotic drugs seized.

"The drugs include Heroin, Marijuana, Diazepam among others,’’ DCI said in a statement.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.