OPARANYA warns Hustler Loan defaulters to repay or face consequences - When he was in opposition he incited Kenyans not to pay.





Friday, September 6, 2024 - Newly appointed Cooperatives and MSMEs Cabinet Secretary, Wycliffe Oparanya, has urged Kenyans who have defaulted on Hustler Fund loans to repay immediately, warning that the government will take action if they don't.

Before joining the government in July, Oparanya was among opposition leaders who urged Kenyans to refrain from repaying Hustler Fund loans, claiming it was their money and there was no obligation to refund it.

However, since joining President William Ruto’s administration, Oparanya has vowed to take tough measures against the millions of Kenyans who have defaulted on their Hustler Fund loans.

The CS asked defaulters to settle their dues, failure to which the government would go after them.

"Those who borrowed from the Hustler Fund registered with their ID numbers. Even if they replace their SIM cards, we can still trace them. They must pay," he warned.

He said borrowers must pay their loans within 14 days, as the interest rates will increase.

The Kenyan DAILY POST