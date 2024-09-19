Adani Group speaks on ‘bribing’ RUTO’s Government to approve the deal to take over JKIA in a record 17 days





Thursday, September 19, 2024 – Embattled Adani Group has dismissed allegations that it pushed President William Ruto’s government for the swift approval of its proposal to take over renovation works at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

This is after reports emerged that the controversial deal was concluded in just 17 days, raising questions about how thorough the assessment was.

In a brief statement, the Indian firm termed the reports entirely false and accused local media outlets of spreading unverified news.

According to the Asian conglomerate, neither did it compel the Kenya Airports Authority into fast approval of the deal nor engage any local news outlet concerning the matter.

"We have come across a report published claiming that the Adani Group made a statement regarding the Kenya Airports Authority and the approval process of a proposal,” read part of a statement by the company.

“We would like to clarify that this report is entirely false. The Adani Group has neither issued any such statement nor engaged with the media on this matter.”

While insisting on the matter, Adani called on media outlets to verify information through its official channels before publishing to avoid spreading misinformation.

The latest development comes days after Transport Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir clarified that the Privately Initiated Proposal (PIP) was yet to be finalised as purported by a section of Kenyans.

