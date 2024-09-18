Cry for justice as a KPLC manager accused of murdering a Pwani University student is released on cash bail in a court session that took just 2 minutes (PHOTOs).





Wednesday, September 18, 2024 - A Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC) manager is the main suspect in the murder of Fourth Year Pwani University student Juspher Mbai.

Mbai was killed last Sunday in unclear circumstances at Kisumu Ndogo, Kilifi.

Investigations by the DCI led to the arrest of the KPLC manager who was released on cash bail in a court session that reportedly took just 2 minutes.

It is suspected that money exchanged hands.

The deceased’s fellow students have taken to social media to cry for justice.

See tweets.





















The Kenyan DAILY POST.