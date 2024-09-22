OSCAR SUDI reportedly blocked from accessing State House for allegedly using his proximity to the powers that be to extort and con people.





Sunday, September 22, 2024 - Vocal Kapsaret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi has reportedly fallen out with the powers that be and denied access to State House.

Word has it that Sudi has been using his proximity to the powers that be to extort those seeking access to influential individuals and business opportunities.

It is not yet clear if someone complained about him leading to the latest decision.

It is not the first time Sudi has been denied access to the house on the hill.

He had suffered a similar fate in the past after he reportedly took money from those who were seeking State appointments.

He eventually found his way back but it is yet to be seen whether he will succeed this time.





