BRIAN, the guy who died in the Range Rover that rammed into a truck along Thika Road, had just done a set up for a church event presided over by a controversial Nigerian prophet at KICC.





Thursday, September 12, 2024 - On the fateful day that Brian Mwangi died after a Range Rover he was travelling in rammed into a truck along Thika Road, he had just come from KICC to do a set up for a church event.

The event dubbed Grace Encounter was presided over by the controversial Nigerian Prophet David Owusu.

Brian spent the night at KICC doing the setup, only to be involved in an accident that claimed his life on the spot in the wee hours of Sunday morning near Garden City.

Brian was a dedicated member of Prophet David Owusu’s Grace Arena Ministries Church, Kenyan branch.

Prophet David Owusu's ministry is embroiled in endless scandals back in Nigeria.

