Court bars DCI from arresting GACHAGUA’s allies accused of financing Gen Z protests to overthrow RUTO





Saturday, September 28,2024 - High Court Judge Lawrence Mugambi has granted prayers to Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua's allies who had moved to court requesting to stop their arrest for allegedly financing and organizing Gen z protests

On Wednesday, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) zeroed in on five of Gachagua’s allies accused of planning and financing the Gen Z protests in June and July.

The five include Embakasi North MP James Gakuya, Embakasi Central MP Benjamin Gathiru, also known as Mejja Donk, former Nyeri Town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu (currently working under Gachagua), and former Embakasi West MP George Theuri (working in Gachagua's office).

On Friday, Justice Lawrence Mugambi granted the accused their prayers to have their arrests barred.

The judge said the orders would be in force until the case is conclusively heard and determined. He ordered the case to be filed under the certificate of urgency.

"Pending the hearing and determination of this application, this court hereby issues a conservatory order restraining the respondents, whether by themselves, their officers, servants, agents or acting on their behalf, from arresting, detaining, confining, prosecuting or in any other way interfering with the liberty of the applicants arising out from the allegations raised in this petition," Mugambi said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST