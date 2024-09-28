Mt Kenya people are good people, we only want to replace GACHAGUA with another Kikuyu leader – RUTO’s men say





Saturday, September 28, 2024 - President William Ruto’s close lieutenants have said they have nothing personal against the Mt Kenya region residents regarding the impeachment of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

The leaders who spoke on Friday during the burial of ex-KEMRI boss Davy Koech asserted that the impeachment of Gachagua is unstoppable.

Kipkelion West MP Hillary Kosgei acknowledged the value of Mt Kenya people but insisted on leadership change.

He said they are only keen on finding someone else to replace Gachagua.

"The people of Mt Kenya are good people. The only thing that we want is to remove him (Gachagua) and replace him with another leader from the region," Kosgei said.

Belgut MP Nelson Koech echoed the sentiment, saying the revelations by Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki regarding the people involved in the Gen Z protests was enough cause to send him home.

"Because he sharpened his knife to take us home, we have also sharpened ours," he said.

