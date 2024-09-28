Over 30 women leaders led by IDA ODINGA beg RUTO to appoint WAIGURU Deputy President if GACHAGUA is impeached

Saturday, September 28, 2024 - Over 30 women led by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s wife Ida Odinga are now begging President William Ruto to appoint Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru as his deputy if Rigathi Gachagua is impeached.
Speaking at the G7 Strategy activation in
Kirinyaga County, Governors, deputy governors, county woman representatives, and
senior government officials endorsed Waiguru’s candidacy for the position of
deputy president.
Led by the G7 patron Ida Odinga, the women
expressed their admiration for the Kirinyaga county governor, stating that she
is now well-prepared to take on a national leadership role.
"G7 is committed to supporting women
who vie for political seats," Ida said.
Kwale Governor Fatuma Achani echoed Ida's
remarks, describing Waiguru as an exceptional leader who consistently advocates
for women's leadership.
She stated that her resilience has enabled her
to overcome challenges facing women in leadership positions
. “We are saying that Governor Anne Waiguru has
come of age for national politics,” said Achani.
Homa Bay governor Gladys Wanga was not
left behind.
She said that the G7 colleagues have
learned a lot from Waiguru. She stated that Waiguru is prepared to take the
next step in her political career once her current tenure concludes.
