Corrupt Kenya Forest Service officers arrested by EACC in Garissa - They had ‘siphoned’ Ksh 73,000 in a day from the government agency through fraudulent means.





Wednesday, September 25, 2024 - The Ethics And Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested two (2) Kenya Forest Service (KFS) officers in Garissa for hatching and executing a fraudulent scheme where they overpay casual employees engaged by the institution and later demand the surrender of the overpaid money from the casuals, for their personal use.

Further, the officials have been depositing money in the casuals’ bank accounts disguised as legitimate payments then later order the workers to withdraw and hand it over to them.

The suspects, Elphas Tembu Wesonga- Conservator and Ibrahim Aden Hussein- Accountant, were arrested in an operation mounted by the Commission on Tuesday and a total of Kes73,000 being part of the day’s collection from the casual employees recovered.

It is alleged that the money collected in the syndicate is shared among the officers and their seniors.

The two were processed at EACC North Eastern Regional Offices in Garissa and later booked at Garissa Police Station pending further processing.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.