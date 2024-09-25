See how Billionaire ELON MUSK reacted after RUTO gave his verdict on his Starlink internet which is giving Safaricom a run for their money

Wednesday, September 25, 2024 - SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk has responded after President William Ruto remarked that Starlink was introducing healthy competition to local internet providers like Safaricom.
In a statement on X, Musk echoed
Ruto's comments, emphasizing that competition pushes local providers to improve
their services.
"As the President of Kenya
says, Starlink causes local competitors to provide better services," Elon
Musk posted on X.
Speaking in New York, USA,
during a Kenya Business and Investment Roundtable, Ruto claimed that Safaricom
CEO Peter Ndegwa was sometimes not happy with him for introducing Starlink in
Kenya.
However, he noted that the
introduction of Starlink has encouraged Safaricom to improve its services and
raise its standards.
"I have my CEO for
Safaricom here and sometimes he's not very happy with me for bringing other
characters like Elon Musk and others into the space.”
"But you see, I keep
encouraging Peter that competition helps you keep ahead. And he has been doing
pretty well, I must admit. He has really upped his game," Ruto remarked.
Safaricom was previously on the
spot after it asked the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) to reconsider
its decision to grant a license to Starlink internet providers.
The telco giant asked the
regulator to assess the risks of allowing satellite internet providers to
operate without an agreement with local companies.
In response, the Communication
Authority of Kenya said Safaricom is free to raise regulatory concerns about
independent satellite providers, including Starlink.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments