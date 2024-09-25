A notorious online conman exposed after one of the victims cornered him in Nairobi CBD, forcing him to flee - This is how he cons unsuspecting buyers (VIDEO).





Wednesday, September 25, 2024 - A man who sells sneakers online has been exposed as a notorious conman.

He posts sneakers online and lures buyers by lying to them that they are original.

One of the buyers who fell victim to his con games cornered him in Nairobi CBD, forcing him to flee on a motorbike.

Watch the video.

I will always tell you if you want to buy something from this city, just take yourself to the shop or better still you can send me to verify the goods for you before you buy. Mara mingi Sana I've gone to look for the shop naambiwa iyo ni ghost shop ya kuscam watu.



On this case,… pic.twitter.com/Yb5OBw7pNV — 🇨​🇦​🇵​🇹​🇦​🇮​🇳​ 🇰​🇪​🇷​🇴​🇲​ (@CaptainOchenge) September 23, 2024

