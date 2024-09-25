A notorious online conman exposed after one of the victims cornered him in Nairobi CBD, forcing him to flee - This is how he cons unsuspecting buyers (VIDEO).


Wednesday, September 25, 2024 - A man who sells sneakers online has been exposed as a notorious conman.

He posts sneakers online and lures buyers by lying to them that they are original.

One of the buyers who fell victim to his con games cornered him in Nairobi CBD, forcing him to flee on a motorbike.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.

Tags

Post a Comment

0 Comments