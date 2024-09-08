Convicted con-artist ANNA DELVEY demands apology from ‘The View,’ claims WHOOPI GOLDBERG got key facts wrong about her case







Sunday, September 8, 2024 - Anna Delvey, the convicted con artist known for posing as an heiress to swindle over $250,000, has demanded an apology from ABC’s “The View,” after co-host Whoopi Goldberg made an erroneous statement about her case on Thursday’s show.

The hosts of "The View" criticized Delvey and ABC for casting her on the reality competition show “Dancing With the Stars,” with Goldberg remarking, “She still owes people money. I don’t understand why she gets to stay [in the US]!”

In a statement to Page Six on Friday, Delvey refuted the claim, stating, “While you are entitled to your own opinions, you should at least get your facts straight. I served my time and paid everyone back in full three-plus years ago. Looking forward to your on-air correction. Stay nasty ladies, but don’t forget to vote Sept. 17!”

Delvey, who was released from prison in February 2021 and remains under house arrest while awaiting an immigration decision, was granted special permission to travel to Los Angeles to compete on DWTS. She will perform with her dance partner, Ezra Sosa while wearing her ankle monitor.

Delvey reportedly paid back much of the stolen money using earnings from Netflix’s hit series “Inventing Anna,” which chronicled her infamous rise and fall.