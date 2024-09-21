21-year-old woman shot dead in South Africa







Sunday, September 8, 2024 - A 21-year-old woman, Gugu Christina Makwakwa, was brutally shot and m8rdered by a man known to her in Tembisa, Johannesburg, South Africa.

An advocacy group disclosed this in a statement on Friday, September 6, 2024.

According to the group, Gugu was killed on 29 August.

It is alleged that Gugu was shot multiple times outside the house. No one has been arrested yet. We are heartbroken over the loss of such a beautiful soul. Fly high, Sister," the statement read.