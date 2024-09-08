Singer SHAKIRA says she settled $15M Spanish tax case to 'protect' her children, not because she was guilty

Sunday, September 8, 2024 - Colombian pop star, Shakira has opened up about settling her $15 million Spanish tax case, stating that her decision was driven by a desire to protect her children and not because she was guilty.
The Colombian superstar avoided a possible prison sentence
last year when she agreed to pay a $7.5 million fine in her tax fraud case.
But in a new letter published in the Spanish newspaper El
Mundo, Shakira, who has denied any wrongdoing, accused Spanish authorities
of “burning [her] at the stake” in order to make their agency look better and
said she only agreed to settle for the sake of her two young sons, Milan,
11, and Sasha, 9.
“I want to leave my children the legacy of a woman who
explained her reasons calmly and in her own time, when she considered it
necessary, not when she was forced to,” Shakira wrote.
“I need them to know that I made the decisions I made to
protect them, to be by their side and to get on with my life. Not out of
cowardice or guilt.”
The “Hips Don’t Lie” singer, 47, was accused of tax fraud in
2018, with authorities claiming that she lived in Spain between 2012 and 2014,
and therefore owed nearly $16 million in unpaid income tax.
In her letter, Shakira wrote that 2023 was a difficult year
for her, as the media was watching her every move to catch her “breaking down”
amid her court trial and her high-profile breakup with longtime
partner Gerard Piqué.
“But the most frustrating thing was that a state institution
seemed more interested in publicly burning me at the stake than in listening to
my reasons. Well, I think the time has come to hit back,” she wrote, before
accusing tax authorities of making up a “contrived story” over her taxes to
“create obligations that did not exist.”
The star said that when she first started dating Piqué in
2011, she wanted their relationship to “prosper,” and because work obligations
kept him tied to Spain, she made efforts to spend time there.
According to her, doing so “created many complications,” as
it took her away from her own work.
When she decided to live in Spain as an expatriate in 2015,
the tax agency “immediately tried to charge” her for the past 10 years, she
wrote.
“What seemed like a polite way of formalizing my situation
turned out to be a trap,” she said, noting she only spent 73 days in Spain in
2011, and the minimum established by law to be a tax resident is 183 days.
“A person who spends their time touring the world cannot
have the intention of being a tax resident in a place just because the person
they are in a relationship with at the time lives there.”
Shakira said she “always fulfilled” her tax obligations, and
said that other investigations from agencies like the IRS found no issues.
She accused Spanish tax authorities of wanting “hunting
trophies” to help rebuild their credibility, and said they’ve done so by
“intimidating people, threatening them with jail, putting our children’s peace
of mind at risk and putting us under pressure to break us.”
“They wanted to make the public believe that I did not pay
my taxes, when the truth is that I paid much more than I should have,” she
said, referring to the fines she paid voluntarily that she says were
“unjustified.”
The Grammy-winning singer said she felt now was the right
time to speak up as she felt a need to write her own narrative.
“There may be those who wonder why I am bothering to make
these statements now. The first reason is my children. We have lived in an era
marked by a tone of arrogance from the State, but bullying is not the same as
giving reasons,” she said.
“Things are not solved by burning one public figure at the
stake every year as if it were an Inquisition trial in order to recover lost
prestige.”
She added, “No one can write my story for me. Just like with
my songs, I sing to live peacefully again, to turn the page.”
Shakira was facing eight years in jail and a fine of more
than $26 million if found guilty.
She settled the case in court in November 2023 with a hefty
fine in a deal that also included a three-year suspended sentence.
