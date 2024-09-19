Treasury CS JOHN MBADI urges President RUTO to stop rewarding failed politicians with State jobs

Friday, September 20, 2024 - Treasury CS John Mbadi has advised President William Ruto to stop rewarding failed politicians with appointments.
Speaking in Nairobi during the
launch of the Bond Market Reforms by the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE),
Mbadi suggested that for the commercial government-owned parastatals to thrive,
the decision to award political rejects with the entities' top jobs should be
shelved.
"We should move away from
government-owned enterprises being a dumping ground for failed politicians,’’
Mbadi urged.
Mbadi’s position is likely to be
met with a lot of criticism since as CS, the law gives him the power to
make some parastatal appointments on behalf of the President.
He, therefore, asked the President
to employ objective reasoning in terms of the parastatal appointments in order
to improve their status.
After the grueling 2022 General
Elections, Ruto awarded senior politicians who campaigned on UDA tickets and
failed to clinch elective seats with plum appointments within different sectors
of the economy including the state parastatals.
Among those appointed was former Soy MP Caleb Kositany, who was named chair of the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA), now at the center of the Adani JKIA takeover scandal.
