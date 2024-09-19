Treasury CS JOHN MBADI urges President RUTO to stop rewarding failed politicians with State jobs





Friday, September 20, 2024 - Treasury CS John Mbadi has advised President William Ruto to stop rewarding failed politicians with appointments.

Speaking in Nairobi during the launch of the Bond Market Reforms by the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE), Mbadi suggested that for the commercial government-owned parastatals to thrive, the decision to award political rejects with the entities' top jobs should be shelved.

"We should move away from government-owned enterprises being a dumping ground for failed politicians,’’ Mbadi urged.

Mbadi’s position is likely to be met with a lot of criticism since as CS, the law gives him the power to make some parastatal appointments on behalf of the President.

He, therefore, asked the President to employ objective reasoning in terms of the parastatal appointments in order to improve their status.

After the grueling 2022 General Elections, Ruto awarded senior politicians who campaigned on UDA tickets and failed to clinch elective seats with plum appointments within different sectors of the economy including the state parastatals.

Among those appointed was former Soy MP Caleb Kositany, who was named chair of the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA), now at the center of the Adani JKIA takeover scandal.

