An elderly Kamba woman among the suspects arrested in connection with drug trafficking (PHOTOs).





Sunday, September 8, 2024- An operation conducted by the Anti-Narcotics Unit (ANU) officers domiciled at the DCI headquarters led to the apprehension of two notorious drug traffickers, Teresia Nduku a Kenyan and Simba Kitwana Khamri, a Tanzanian national, in Dohnholm Nairobi.

Following their capture, the cunning suspects guided detectives to their abode in the Manyanzani area in Tala Kangundo Sub-County. During a thorough search of their house, authorities unearthed a backpack with a cunningly concealed compartment housing cannabis sativa, alongside a digital scale and various incriminating documents.



Investigation revealed that this is a unique type of cannabis sativa that originated from foreign lands and infiltrated Kenya via the Namanga border. It was further revealed that the Tanzanian suspect came to Kenya as a maestro in skillful packaging and disguising the illicit drug in backpacks for distribution to consumers worldwide.



According to intelligence reports, the street value of 1 gram of this particular cannabis sativa is Ksh. 8000. Nevertheless, more analysis will be conducted to unravel its distinctiveness.



Currently, the traffickers are in lawful custody, for processing before they face the full force of the law.













The Kenyan DAILY POST.