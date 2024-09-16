Citizen TV anchor LILLIAN MULI turns heads as she shakes what her mama gave her at the Kamba Festival (VIDEO).











Monday, September 16, 2024 - Renowned media personality Lillian Muli took to the dancefloor at the Kamba Festival to display her dancing skills, to the excitement of the revellers who had turned up.

Comedian Chipukeezy, who was the official emcee at the event, challenged Lillian Muli to show her dancing skills and she didn’t disappoint.

She danced the popular Kungulu Kangala Kamba song as the revelers cheered her.

Muli was dressed to kill in a black hourglass dress.

Watch the video.

Lilian Muli dancing during Kamba Festival in Nairobi! pic.twitter.com/7vF97ikvxz — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) September 15, 2024

