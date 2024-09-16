Former Governor FERDINAND WAITITU denied entry after he tried to gate crash at the Kamba Festival - This is embarrassing (VIDEO).





Monday, September 16, 2024 - Former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu was caught on camera pleading with security to grant him access to the Carnivore Grounds during the Kamba Festival on Saturday night.

Although several politicians, including former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, were invited to the event, Waititu had not received an invitation.

He was spotted stranded at the gate, pleading with security to let him in.

Waititu’s popularity has dwindled since his impeachment.

Some time back, he was one of the most influential politicians in the country.

Watch the video.

" Naomba Mnifungulie Jamani!" Waititu at Kamba Festival! pic.twitter.com/1T72x5P2VU — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) September 15, 2024

