See what MORARA KEBASO did to RUTO’s 'goon' sent to disrupt his inspection tour of ghost projects in Nyeri using a fire engine? (VIDEO)





Tuesday, September 10, 2024 - Morara Kebaso’s civic education rally at Kiawara market in Nyeri County was on Sunday temporarily disrupted as a fire engine attempted to drive through the crowd that he was addressing during his tour to reinspect government projects in Mt Kenya region.

Kebaso shared the video clip in which he revealed that someone might have been on a mission to undermine his engagements with the locals.

According to the vocal critic of the President William Ruto regime, the move by the driver of the fire engine was a calculated one with an intended objective, noting that his team was, however, not moved by the act and instead continued with their engagements.

‘’The vehicle was headed nowhere to do nothing and even left the tarmac to follow us into the market center where we were discussing issues of national importance. It kept reversing and speeding towards us like a charging bull.’’ Kebaso revealed.

According to video footage, the vehicle bullied its way through the crowd leaving the road where it should have followed, exposing its likely intention of disrupting the rally that was organized by Kebaso.

From the footage, the fire engine charged at the crowd with flashing lights but no siren to send a warning of any emergency rescue that it would have likely been on, raising speculations about the safety concerns it posed to the people.

The lawyer, however, dismissed the approaching engine challenging the driver for failing to act during the recent fire tragedy that hit Hillside Endarasha Academy.

''Let’s see whether they will hit me. When we wanted you to come put off the fire, you were not there. It is now that you want to hit me with the engine,’’ Kebaso charged at the driver.

Kebaso was recently forced to cancel his tour slated for Mt Kenya region over security concerns, noting that he had received threats to his life.

Watch the video below

Someone decided to send a fire engine to come and disrupt our meeting with the people at Kiawara market. The vehicle was headed no where to do nothing and even left the tarmac to follow us into the market centre where we were discussing issues of national importance. It kept… pic.twitter.com/kW9DHxfF3c — Morara Kebaso Snr (@MoraraKebasoSnr) September 9, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST