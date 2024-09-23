I don’t delete photos or videos from my phones - SONKO says and displays all the phones he has owned from the time he was an MP.





Monday, September 23, 2024 - Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has revealed that he doesn’t delete photos and videos from his phones.

The seasoned city politician displayed all the phones that he has owned from the time he was a Member of Parliament and disclosed that he has kept all the photos and videos in the phones.

Sonko is notorious for recording people secretly and blackmailing them.

He not only records the conversations – some with prominent people and considered confidential – but also leaks them to the public.

He once recorded former President Uhuru Kenyatta before releasing the tape to the public.

Watch the video.

"I don't delete my photos or videos"



Makes sense why Sonko huwa na evidence kwa Kalatas. pic.twitter.com/ECY8ktgrC0 — Ole Teya (@TeyaKevin) September 22, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.