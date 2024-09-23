I don’t delete photos or videos from my phones - SONKO says and displays all the phones he has owned from the time he was an MP.

Monday, September 23, 2024 - Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has revealed that he doesn’t delete photos and videos from his phones.
The seasoned city politician displayed all the phones that he
has owned from the time he was a Member of Parliament and disclosed that he has
kept all the photos and videos in the phones.
Sonko is notorious for recording people secretly and
blackmailing them.
He not only records the
conversations – some with prominent people and considered confidential – but
also leaks them to the public.
He once recorded former
President Uhuru Kenyatta before releasing the tape to the public.
Watch the video.
"I don't delete my photos or videos"— Ole Teya (@TeyaKevin) September 22, 2024
Makes sense why Sonko huwa na evidence kwa Kalatas. pic.twitter.com/ECY8ktgrC0
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments