Man who celebrated birth of his child online discovers he's not the biological father

Friday, September 13, 2024 - A man who excitedly took to X to celebrate the birth of his child returned to the platform hours ago to share that he has been a victim of paternity fraud.
In July this year, the man shared a photo of him cradling a
newborn baby girl at the hospital.
"Best moment of my life captured at the perfect
time," he wrote as he shared the photo.
On Thursday, September 12, he took to X to write: "She
ain't mine. Ball up top."
He then shared a screenshot of a chat with the child's
mother that made him realise he's not the biological father.
See below.
