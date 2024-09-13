Man who celebrated birth of his child online discovers he's not the biological father







Friday, September 13, 2024 - A man who excitedly took to X to celebrate the birth of his child returned to the platform hours ago to share that he has been a victim of paternity fraud.

In July this year, the man shared a photo of him cradling a newborn baby girl at the hospital.

"Best moment of my life captured at the perfect time," he wrote as he shared the photo.

On Thursday, September 12, he took to X to write: "She ain't mine. Ball up top."

He then shared a screenshot of a chat with the child's mother that made him realise he's not the biological father.

See below.



