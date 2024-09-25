Cancel Adani deal to take over JKIA at your own peril – CS JOHN MBADI now warns Kenyans





Wednesday, September 25, 2024 – It seems Kenyans will just have to swallow their pride and accept Adani's deal to take over the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

This is after Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi warned Kenyans that canceling the Adani deal would be a disaster for the country.

While appearing before the National Assembly Committee on Public Investments yesterday, Mbadi expressed that the government and the courts will have to deal with the Adani deal per the law for the sake of Kenya's reputation.

He noted that Kenya risked ruining its reputation if terminated the deal without following the law.

He indicated that many investors would start seeing Kenya as a country that is hostile to investors if the deal is not handled unlawfully.

Therefore, he called on all parties involved to be transparent and open.

"The processes need to be clear even if we are terminating so that any investor out there will not treat Kenya as a hostile ground for investment," he stated.

"We have to be careful. If we do it in a way that will send signals that we are a country of being against investments, then we risk not attracting investments in the future."

Nonetheless, he maintained that the government would ensure that the interests of the country are catered for in the event of any deal over the airport.

The CS also called on Kenyans and legislators to allow the relevant institutions tasked with scrutinizing the deal to do their work without any preformed assumptions.

The proposed JKIA-Adani deal has caused uproar among Kenyans who have questioned the various clauses of the takeover.

The Kenyan DAILY POST