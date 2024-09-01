Bungoma-based doctor calls out speaker MOSES WETANGULA for failing to settle close to Ksh 3 Million hospital bill, days after he was taken to court over Ksh 281,000 debt.





Monday, September 2, 2024 - National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula reportedly owes close to Ksh 3 million to a private hospital in Bungoma.

Dr. Mbiti Mwondi, who heads the medical facility, took to social media and called out Wetangula for failing to settle the huge medical bills.

Mbiti stated that he has treated Wetang'ula's family members for the past three years, and they now owe the hospital millions.

They even took a wheelchair from the hospital and never paid for it.

This is not the first time that Wetangula has been accused of failing to pay bills despite being one of the highest-paid government officials.

He was sued recently for allegedly failing to settle a debt amounting to Ksh. 281,000.

The dispute arises from an agreement for the supply of two German shepherd dogs and related training services.

The complainant said Wetangula refused to honor the agreement by failing to pay the outstanding amount for the dogs supplied and the training services rendered.

