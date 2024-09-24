The hunter is now the hunted as Court orders DCI to arrest a witness in Governor MWANGAZA’s impeachment

Wednesday, September 25, 2024 - The Court was yesterday forced to suspend proceedings on Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza's impeachment case after one of the witnesses, a Meru voter, disrupted the court session.
This is after the judge deemed
the witness to have made contemptuous sentiments which the judge took offence
to.
While issuing direction on the
matter, the court directed the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI)
officers to arrest the witness and avail him before the court.
According to the jury, it was
impossible to reverse the court decision since the parties involved in the case
had already left the courtroom.
"I have already closed by
file and the counsel in the matter has left. You are going to log in tomorrow
and explain to me why you said those words and I will deal with it," the
judge said.
"I cannot reverse myself
because the parties have already left. The best I can do is to give you that
opportunity tomorrow."
In his defence, the accused
claimed that he was new to the courtroom and that it was his first time attending
such a session.
On August 21,
Kawira Mwangaza moved to court to appeal the Senate's decision to
impeach him on grounds of gross misconduct among other accusations.
In her application, the governor
urged the court to issue an injunction against her impeachment from office
until the case is heard and determined.
Following the application, the
court in Nairobi issued several key orders, most notably the suspension of the
Senate's resolution to remove Governor Mwangaza from office.
The court also restrained the
Speaker of the Senate or any other authority from declaring a vacancy for the
office of the Meru governor until the matter before it is heard and determined.
