Bishop KIENGEI reveals that Gatundu North MP NJOROGE KURURIA has chased his wife away as they wash each other’s dirty linen on social media.





Friday, September 6, 2024 - Bishop Ben Kiengei of Jesus Compassion Ministry (JCM) has exposed Gatundu North MP Njoroge Kururia’s marital woes after they washed each other’s dirty linen in public.

The online feud started after the controversial MP made a post on his Facebook account comparing Kiengei to a hyena and accusing him of preying on his congregation at his church at Ruiru bypass.

Kiengei hit back at Kururia and exposed his secrets to the public, including his marital woes.

He alleged that Kururia chased his wife away and urged him to bring her back home.

“You have to bring back home your wife,” Kiengei wrote.

Kururia is a well-known philanderer with an appetite for slay queens.

He was exposed recently for inviting ladies for ‘fun’ to a house behind Garden City and refusing to pay them after promising them money.

See Kiengei’s explosive post exposing the MP.

Last year, Kiengei visited Kururia’s wife in hospital after she gave birth.

They have since fallen out.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.