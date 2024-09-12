VIDEO of the Kikuyu man who left his marriage after his drunk wife was brought home at night by her boyfriend during happier times.


Thursday, September 12, 2024 - A Kenyan man identified as Muraguri left netizens talking a few days ago after he recorded a video of his drunk wife being brought home in the middle of the night by her boyfriend.

Muraguri’s wife arrived home some minutes past 1 AM on Saturday while in the company of her boyfriend and found him watching movies.

Her boyfriend even had the audacity to enter his matrimonial home and greet him.

The distraught  Kikuyu man later announced that he had left his marriage after his cheating wife humiliated him.

A video of the couple during happier times has emerged.

In the video, they are seen doing a couple’s TikTok challenge while looking like a match made in heaven.

Watch the video.

Here’s the trending video of the embarrassing incident if you missed it.

