



Thursday, September 12, 2024 - A Kenyan man identified as Muraguri left netizens talking a few days ago after he recorded a video of his drunk wife being brought home in the middle of the night by her boyfriend.

Muraguri’s wife arrived home some minutes past 1 AM on Saturday while in the company of her boyfriend and found him watching movies.

Her boyfriend even had the audacity to enter his matrimonial home and greet him.

The distraught Kikuyu man later announced that he had left his marriage after his cheating wife humiliated him.

A video of the couple during happier times has emerged.

In the video, they are seen doing a couple’s TikTok challenge while looking like a match made in heaven.

Watch the video.

VIDEO of the Kikuyu man who left his marriage after his drunk wife was brought home at night by her boyfriend during happier times. pic.twitter.com/YQdpPjf4Jq — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) September 12, 2024

Here’s the trending video of the embarrassing incident if you missed it.

WTF!!! Yaani his drunk wife was dropped by another nigger and she even had the audacity to bring him to the crib?



That shit cray!



I wouldn’t wish such pain on my worst enemy like @mwabilimwagodi . pic.twitter.com/oHdX1uDL0v — Francis Gaitho (@FGaitho237) September 8, 2024

