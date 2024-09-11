BIDEN, HARRIS, TRUMP and VANCE appear cordial as they attend 9/11 remembrance ceremony in New York (PHOTOs)







Wednesday, September 11, 2024 - President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, former President Donald Trump and Sen. JD Vance put hostilities aside to commemorate the 23rd anniversary of the September 11 attacks.

All four leaders are in New York on Wednesday, September 11, for a commemoration event at Ground Zero in Manhattan.

Trump and Harris even shook hands and exchanged smiles as they met before the solemn commemorative ceremonies.

This happened just hours after Trump and Harris' first in-person meeting at the presidential debate on Tuesday night, September 10.

Trump's candidate for VP, JD Vance and Harris did not appear to interact at the 9/11 remembrance ceremony.

See photos below.