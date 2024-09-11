BARACK OBAMA reacts to showdown between KAMALA HARRIS and DONALD TRUMP







Wednesday, September 11, 2024 - Former US president, Barack Obama has reacted to the debate between US Vice President Kamala Harris and ex-president Donald Trump.

Taking to his X page just shortly after the debate, Obama praised Harris saying she would Unite the US compared to Trump who will bring ‘’division.''

He wrote;

Tonight, we saw firsthand who has the vision and strength to move this country forward instead of dividing us.

@kamalaharris will be a president for all Americans. Let's get to work: