MELANIA TRUMP raises conspiracy theory on husband, DONALD’s assassination attempt

Wednesday, September 11, 2024 - Former US First Lady, 1 Melania Trump broke her silence on her husband Donald Trump’s assassination attempt and appeared to push a conspiracy theory around it.
Melania addressed the July 13 shooting in a roughly
30-second video she posted on her X (formerly Twitter) account.
‘The attempt to end my
husband’s life was a horrible, distressing experience,’ she said in the clip.
‘Now the silence around it
feels heavy.’
Melania then cast doubt on the events leading up to the
shooting at Trump’s rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.
‘I can’t help but wonder, why
didn’t law enforcement officials arrest the shooter before the speech?’ she
said.
‘There is definitely more to
this story, and we need to uncover the truth.’
It ends with an image promoting her forthcoming memoir
titled, Melania.
Some conspiracy theories have emerged since the shooting,
many of them asking how gunman Thomas Matthew Crooks managed to go unnoticed by
Secret Service agents and fire a bullet that grazed Trump’s ear.
Trump has blamed President Joe Biden and his 2024 opponent
Kamala Harris, accusing them of making it hard for the Secret Service to have
sufficient staffing to adequately protect him.
0 Comments