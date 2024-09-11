MELANIA TRUMP raises conspiracy theory on husband, DONALD’s assassination attempt







Wednesday, September 11, 2024 - Former US First Lady, 1 Melania Trump broke her silence on her husband Donald Trump’s assassination attempt and appeared to push a conspiracy theory around it.

Melania addressed the July 13 shooting in a roughly 30-second video she posted on her X (formerly Twitter) account.

‘The attempt to end my husband’s life was a horrible, distressing experience,’ she said in the clip.

‘Now the silence around it feels heavy.’

Melania then cast doubt on the events leading up to the shooting at Trump’s rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

‘I can’t help but wonder, why didn’t law enforcement officials arrest the shooter before the speech?’ she said.

‘There is definitely more to this story, and we need to uncover the truth.’

It ends with an image promoting her forthcoming memoir titled, Melania.

Some conspiracy theories have emerged since the shooting, many of them asking how gunman Thomas Matthew Crooks managed to go unnoticed by Secret Service agents and fire a bullet that grazed Trump’s ear.

Trump has blamed President Joe Biden and his 2024 opponent Kamala Harris, accusing them of making it hard for the Secret Service to have sufficient staffing to adequately protect him.