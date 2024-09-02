CS DUALE exposes Chinese companies sabotaging RUTO as he vows to deal with them squarely – Look!





Tuesday, September 3, 2024 - Environment Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has exposed top Chinese and Indian companies over illegal logging of immature trees from the country and exporting them to their countries before coming to resale them as finished products in the country.

The expose comes days after Duale declared a ban on the exportation of the robusta eucalyptus tree bark to other countries to protect local forests in the country after arguing that the trade contributed to deforestation.

According to Duale, the rogue Chinese and Indians take advantage of the level of poverty to convince the small traders in Kenya to log immature trees and buy them at small amounts of money while they benefit from the sale after doing a value addition to the trees before re-exporting them to ship-making companies in Kenya at high prices.

The CS told the media that Kenya loses billions of shillings from the illegal trade of trees to the mentioned countries as a result of a lack of regulatory frameworks.

According to reports from official documents from the trade sector, one of the mentioned companies exported 420,000 on July 10, this year alone.

Duale said that the exports were largely aided by the small duty imposed on the exportation of the tree products.

He also called on the need to protect local small-scale Kenyan traders from the economic exploitation by the foreign companies who took advantage of them.

According to the CS, the exportation is a risk to the government's afforestation plans of planting 15 billion trees in the country by 2030.

The ban comes just a week after the CS ordered an immediate ban on the export of raw veneer materials, a move he said was aimed at safeguarding the country’s environmental future.

The Kenyan DAILY POST