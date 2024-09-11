"It was Three on One, my best debate ever" - TRUMP's reacts to his debate with KAMALA HARRIS







Wednesday, September 11, 2024 - US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said his Tuesday, September 10 debate with Democrat Kamala Harris, was his "best debate ever," and accused the ABC network moderators of working against him.

Kamala Harris savaged Donald Trump as "extreme" and the friend of dictators, while the Republican branded her a "Marxist" in a bitter televised debate that poured fuel on an already explosive US presidential election.

"I thought that was my best Debate, EVER, especially since it was THREE ON ONE!" Trump posted on social media.

On issues ranging from abortion and race to the fate of US democracy, the two held their first debate ahead of the November 5 election, with each hoping to win the very close electoral race.