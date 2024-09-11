Watch video of an arrogant Kenyan lady mistreating a waitress during a date with her lover - This is wrong.





Wednesday, September 11, 2024 - A proud and arrogant Kenyan lady is trending after she was captured on camera mistreating a waitress.

She had gone on a date with her lover when she turned hostile towards the waitress.

The petty lady got mad after the waitress brought her the bill.

She scorned her and told her to take the bill to the man who had taken her on a date.

"When did women start paying bills? Can you take to him,” she yelled at the waitress.

The waitress had no option but to quietly hand over the bill to the man as the lady continued ranting.

Watch the video.

If I ever go out with anyone and they treat a waiter like this then that's the end between me and them. That was so wrong. pic.twitter.com/Prf0QgVYO5 — James🇰🇪 (@MrJamesKe) September 10, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.