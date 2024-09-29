Female taxi driver disappears under mysterious circumstances after accepting a ride request from Mombasa to Samburu (PHOTOs).





Sunday, September 29, 2024 - Police have launched investigations into the mysterious disappearance of a taxi driver who went missing on Thursday while ferrying a client.

Victoria Mumbua, 35, was driving a white Nissan Serena registration number KDQ 182 F when she disappeared.

The last time she made a call, she indicated that she was at Samburu town, Kwale County to drop off a client.

Samburu town is located about 66 kilometres from Mombasa CBD.

Since that time, her whereabouts, together with the said motor vehicle, remain unknown.

Her phone is currently unreachable and the last known location of her vehicle was recorded in Kisumu.













