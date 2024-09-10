An investor forced to put up a banner indicating that the newly built apartment is not owned by WILLIAM RUTO to attract tenants (VIDEO).

Tuesday, September 10, 2024 - An investor put up a banner indicating that a newly built apartment is not owned by President William Ruto.
The multi-million apartment has not been reportedly getting
tenants after word got out that it is owned by Ruto.
The apartment has been built using the same architectural
design as Ruto’s Easton Apartments located along Jogoo Road.
Watch the video.
Hamtaki Ruto kabisa. pic.twitter.com/sP9V4eML7P— Rodgers Kipembe Mpuru (@RodgersKipembe) September 10, 2024
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments