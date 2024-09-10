Mt Kenya East declares KINDIKI as their spokesperson and dumps GACHAGUA and his Mt Kenya West





Tuesday, September 10, 2024 - The vote-rich Mt Kenya region is now split into two factions, with leaders from one side declaring Interior Cabinet Secretary Prof. Kithure Kindiki as their spokesman.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, Mt Kenya East leaders led by Mbeere North MP, Geoffrey Ruku said the region comprising Embu, Tharaka Nithi, and Meru counties has appointed Kindiki as their spokesperson.

Ruku cited the need for strong development ties with the national government for their resolution.

The lawmaker said henceforth, Meru, Tharaka Nithi, and Embu counties will never consult Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and they will be using Kindiki as their link to the Presidency.

"As leaders, we remain committed to ensuring the development of Mount Kenya East. Our people deserve nothing less. As the legislators of Mt. Kenya East, and on behalf of our people, we have unanimously agreed that the link between us and the executive is Prof. Kithure Kindiki," Ruku who was echoed by 17 other MPs said.

The lawmakers further expressed gratitude to President William Ruto for appointing three Cabinet Secretaries from the region: Justin Muturi, Kithure Kindiki, and Eng. Eric Mugaa.

They said the appointments reflected Ruto's recognition of Mt Kenya East’s importance in the national agenda.

