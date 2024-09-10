Please deal with GACHAGUA before he destroys you – Lawyer AHMEDNASIR urges RUTO to tame the DP while treading cautiously





Tuesday, September 10, 2024 - Outspoken Nairobi-based lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has urged President William Ruto to deal decisely with his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, before he 'destroys' him.

According to Ahmednasir, known in social circles as the 'Grand Mullah,' Gachagua and some Mt Kenya leaders have initiated a rebellion against the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government.

Ahmednasir argued that even though the president cannot fire his deputy, Ruto should consider using the parliamentary process to impeach the second in command.

He pointed out that, unlike Uhuru, Ruto currently has the numerical strength in the parliamentary party enough to oust Gachagua.

However, Ahmednasir suggests that, given the potential political consequences of impeaching Gachagua, Ruto should consider confronting and dealing decisively with his deputy.

“Unlike Uhuru, Ruto (for the time being) has the numbers in parliament. Of course, removing Gachagua brings to the fore many problems for Ruto, but just like Uhuru made mistakes in failing to confront Ruto head-on and deal with him decisively, Ruto must learn from history and not make the same mistake,” Ahmednasir stated.

