Notorious narcotics trafficker busted attempting to ferry 254 rolls of bhang concealed in raw bananas using a bus (PHOTOS).

Sunday, September 8, 2024 - In the ongoing battle against trafficking in narcotics, smugglers are constantly finding new tricks to outsmart the authorities and hide their illegal goods.
In Siaya, a brazen trafficker
attempted to ship a suspicious package to Mombasa.
Using a nylon sack to conceal
his cargo, the trafficker's plan seemed foolproof.
However, as the package was
being inspected at the booking office, the trafficker vanished into thin air,
setting off alarm bells for the vigilant attendant.
Sensing something fishy, the
attendant alerted the police, and a swift response was mounted.
Upon opening the sack, the
officers were greeted by a surprising sight – a layer of raw bananas. But
beneath the bananas lay a whopping 245 long rolls of cannabis sativa, weighing
17.5 kilograms.
The seized narcotics were
swiftly taken to the safe confines of Siaya Police Station, as a relentless
pursuit for the elusive trafficker is currently underway.
The Directorate of Criminal Investigations reaffirms its commitment to the war against trafficking in narcotics, as it strives to stay one step ahead of the ever-evolving tactics of these cunning individuals.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
