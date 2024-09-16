Alleged would-be TRUMP assassin, RYAN ROUTH, had BIDEN-HARRIS sticker on his truck and accused TRUMP of ‘turning Americans into Slaves’







Monday, September 16, 2024 - Ryan Routh, the man arrested for allegedly targeting Trump, displayed a Biden-Harris sticker on his truck, according to the FBI after searching his apartment.

Ryan Wesley Routh was arrested on Sunday, September 15 for allegedly targeting former President Donald Trump with an AK-47 assault rifle near his Mar-a-Lago golf club. The 58-year-old was reported to have a Biden-Harris sticker on his vehicle and has been vocal about his political views online, often posting in support of Democratic candidates and causes.

After voting for Trump in 2016, Routh distanced himself from Trump’s policies and even accused him of wanting to “make Americans slaves to a master.” the Washington Post said.

Since 2019, Routh, who has a lengthy criminal record, has exclusively donated to Democratic figures and campaigns and has echoed the anti-Trump rhetoric championed by President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.





According to the NY Post, the suspect currently under FBI investigation and detained by local police, had a Biden-Harris bumper sticker on his pickup truck at his Kaaawa, Hawaii home.

Earlier, on Sunday, Secret Service and Homeland Security agents searched a former residence of the suspect in Greensboro, North Carolina. Additionally, photos of Routh's home in Hawaii also surfaced.

Routh advised Biden in an April 22 post on X, to run a campaign centred around keeping “America democratic and free.”

“DEMOCRACY is on the ballot and we cannot lose,” the 58-year-old wrote in one of his social media posts. “We cannot afford to fail,” Routh continued. “The world is counting on us to show the way.”