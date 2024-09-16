'I don’t like TRUMP either’ - Son of alleged would-be TRUMP assassin says







Monday, September 16, 2024 - The son of the alleged gunman who targeted former US President Donald Trump on his Florida golf course on Sunday, September 15, said his dad hates Trump like “every reasonable person does," and so does he.

Oran Routh said that his father, Ryan Routh, who was arrested in the alleged assassination attempt, isn’t a fan of the Republican nominee but his dad is not violent. He further stated that he was shocked to hear about the allegations.

“He’s my dad and all he’s had is couple traffic tickets, as far as I know,” the son told the Daily Mail. “That’s crazy. I know my dad and love my dad, but that’s nothing like him.”

"I don’t like Trump either,” he added

“He’s not a violent person,” Oran Routh also said. “He’s a hard worker and a great dad. He’s a great dude, a nice guy and has worked his whole f–king life.”

The suspect identified as Ryan Routh, 58, was able to get between 300 to 500 yards of Trump at a chain link fence on the edge of the golf course where he had an AK-47 and a GoPro camera set up to apparently film the planned shooting.

A Secret Service agent spotted and opened fire on Routh as he put his gun through the fence. The suspect fled the scene and was arrested on I-95 a short time later.

According to Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw, Trump’s security detail was lighter because he isn’t a sitting president despite the previous attempt on his life in July.