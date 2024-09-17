‘Alianza uongo day 1’ – WAITITU renews attacks on RUTO as he lists some of the lies told by the President

Tuesday, September 17, 2024 – President William Ruto has nowhere to hide after former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu renewed attacks on him for failing to fulfill some of his campaign promises.
In a statement, Waititu indicated that Ruto
sold hopes to Kenyans while armed with a Bible only for the hopes to turn
out to be pure lies.
According to Waititu, Ruto changed immediately
after he took the instruments of power from former President Uhuru Kenyatta.
“Ruto mkumbuke tulipokuwa tunamchagua alikuwa
anakuja na biblia kama mtu mzuri sana mwokovu kabisa lakini baada ya uchaguzi
immediately sijui tulibadilishiwa? Kwa sababu alianza uongo day one,” Waititu stated.
He noted that Ruto failed to honour his pledge
on hustlers who propelled him to victory in the 2022 polls.
Besides shortchanging the
hustlers, Waititu argued that some political leaders also fell victim to
his unfilled promises.
He accused the president of failing to bring
down the cost of living despite pledging to work on it immediately after the
elections.
Waititu also highlighted the cost of education as one of Ruto's unfulfilled pledges.
“He lied to all the hustlers, vegetable vendors, boda boda riders
and he has not given them anything. Did he also lie to you church people?)
Waititu posed.
“He also lied to political leaders. people thought that the cost
of living would come down but instead, it has gone up even education has now
become costly),” he added.
He further faulted the President for failing
to honour his pledge to end police brutality and enforced
disappearances.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments