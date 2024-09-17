‘Alianza uongo day 1’ – WAITITU renews attacks on RUTO as he lists some of the lies told by the President





Tuesday, September 17, 2024 – President William Ruto has nowhere to hide after former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu renewed attacks on him for failing to fulfill some of his campaign promises.

In a statement, Waititu indicated that Ruto sold hopes to Kenyans while armed with a Bible only for the hopes to turn out to be pure lies.

According to Waititu, Ruto changed immediately after he took the instruments of power from former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“Ruto mkumbuke tulipokuwa tunamchagua alikuwa anakuja na biblia kama mtu mzuri sana mwokovu kabisa lakini baada ya uchaguzi immediately sijui tulibadilishiwa? Kwa sababu alianza uongo day one,” Waititu stated.

He noted that Ruto failed to honour his pledge on hustlers who propelled him to victory in the 2022 polls.

Besides shortchanging the hustlers, Waititu argued that some political leaders also fell victim to his unfilled promises.

He accused the president of failing to bring down the cost of living despite pledging to work on it immediately after the elections.

Waititu also highlighted the cost of education as one of Ruto's unfulfilled pledges.

“He lied to all the hustlers, vegetable vendors, boda boda riders and he has not given them anything. Did he also lie to you church people?) Waititu posed.

“He also lied to political leaders. people thought that the cost of living would come down but instead, it has gone up even education has now become costly),” he added.

He further faulted the President for failing to honour his pledge to end police brutality and enforced disappearances.

The Kenyan DAILY POST