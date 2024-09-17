Police officers begin paying one by one for brutalizing and killing unarmed Gen Zs during anti-RUTO protests as IPOA cracks the whip





Tuesday, September 17, 2024 - Over 50 police officers have been summoned by the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) over misconduct during the 2023 Azimio protests and the Gen-Z protests of 2024 that left dozens dead and scores injured.

Notably,

15 of the officers summoned are senior police commanders mostly drawn from the Western region where the Azimio protests led to most deaths in 2023.

The officers are, therefore, required to present themselves before the IPOA detectives between Tuesday and Thursday this week.

Meanwhile, the National Police Service (NPS) has urged all the summoned officers to meet with their respective legal representatives.

“Legal officers from this headquarters will meet with concerned officers at the Regional headquarters on September 16 for briefing prior to appearing at the Authority offices on the respective dates,” read part of a letter signed by Elizabeth Marube on behalf of the Deputy Inspector General.

This follows the Law Society of Kenya and the civil society’s concerns about police involvement in the abductions and deaths of Kenyan protestors in the series of protests that plagued most parts of the country in both 2023 and 2024.

The IPOA Act Section 7(1) grants the Authority the power to request documents and summon both serving and retired police officers.

Both series of protests led to the deaths of dozens of Kenyan protestors at the hands of police officers which led to even more uproar from Kenyans and human rights groups who accused the police of using excessive force and not allowing Kenyans to exercise their right to peacefully assemble.

