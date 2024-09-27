GACHAGUA goes nuclear on RUTO as his impeachment nears – See what he boldly told the President without fear

Friday, September 27, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s fear is all gone as his looming impeachment approaches.
This is after he went bonkers on
President William Ruto, accusing him of using security agents to frustrate and
intimidate him and his allies.
This follows the DCI's move
to prefer serious charges against his two-allied MPs for allegedly funding Gen Z protests
against Ruto’s government.
In a post on Facebook, Gachagua
wrote, “The use of the criminal justice system to manage politics is an
outdated political strategy that was used in the past.”
“I am embarrassed that we are
back to where we were. Harassment of my Office staff and Members of Parliament
perceived to be close to me, has been going on for the last two months.”
“President William Ruto and I,
on assuming Office, gave an undertaking to the People of Kenya that never again
shall the criminal justice system be called upon to help in the management of
politics,” he added.
“I have learnt of a scheme to
prefer trumped-up charges against three members of my staff and the MPs for
Embakasi North Hon James Gakuya and Embakasi Central Hon Benjamin Gathiru Mejja
Donk.”
“This evil scheme is to
associate them with violent demonstrations that took place in late June, in a
futile attempt to soil my name and hopefully create grounds for the mooted
impeachment proceedings against me,” he stated.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments