Shock as it emerges that KIBAKI ran the entire country with the same amount of money RUTO has allocated to the education docket.





Wednesday, September 4, 2024 - Kisii County Senator, Richard Onyonka, has revealed how late former President Mwai Kibaki prudently used taxpayers' money to steer the country forward when he took over in 2002.

Onyonka, speaking on Tuesday, highlighted that Kibaki, known as the father of Kenya’s economic renaissance, managed a budget of Sh 633 billion in his first two years in office. Despite inheriting empty treasury accounts, Kibaki ensured the country ran smoothly.

Onyonka questioned why President William Ruto is unable to make education free, given that he has allocated Sh 633 billion—the same amount Kibaki used to run the entire country—to the education budget.

The senator stated that if the money is used effectively, education should be free from primary through to university level.

"University education, primary school education, and secondary school education in Kenya must be free.

"Why do I say so? Look at the amount of money we are giving the Ministry of Education Sh633 billion a year.

"That is the money President Kibaki ran this country the first year he took office and his second year.

"He paid teachers, doctors, lawyers, paid everybody who would run this country.

"That is the budget of the Ministry of Education only.

"Where is the money going? The money that you people are supposed to get as capitation for you to go to school for free is being eaten by gentlemen and ladies,” Onyonka stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST