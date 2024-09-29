Actress SOPHIE TURNER admits it's a 'struggle' being a single mother amid JOE JONAS divorce

Monday, September 30, 2024 - British actress, Sophie Turner has admitted that it's a 'struggle' being a single mother after her divorce from singer Joe Jonas.
The Game Of Thrones star, 28, disclosed this
during a new interview ahead of her new six-part crime series Joan
airing on Sunday night where she portrays the real-life Joan 'The
Godmother' Hannington.
Earlier this month, Sophie and her estranged
husband Joe, 35, of the Jonas Brothers, had finally completed their
year-long divorce.
The proceedings were delayed by intense conflict with the
two in regards to the custody agreements for their children, daughters Willa,
four, and Delphine, two.
On her new role as mother Joan, Sophie told The Sunday
Times Culture Magazine: 'Joan changed me quite a lot. From utter desperation
comes so much will and ambition.
'The series came around at a time in my life where I had to
be ambitious and I had to have such strong will and fight against the forces.
She gave me a lot of strength.
'If I hadn't been a mother, I don't know if I would have
been able to bring the same energy that I did into it. It's such a struggle
being a single mother.'
Turner and Jonas, who have two daughters, tied the knot in
May 2019 in Las Vegas following the Billboard Music Awards.
After four years of marriage and two kids, Jonas filed for a
dissolution of marriage from Turner on Sept. 5, 2023.
According to papers obtained by the Associated Press news
agency, Jonas filed for divorce in Florida’s Miami-Dade County Court citing the
marriage being “irretrievably broken”.
Meanwhile, Sophie recently went Instagram official with her
boyfriend, aristocrat Peregrine Pearson.
0 Comments