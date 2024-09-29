Actress SOPHIE TURNER admits it's a 'struggle' being a single mother amid JOE JONAS divorce







Monday, September 30, 2024 - British actress, Sophie Turner has admitted that it's a 'struggle' being a single mother after her divorce from singer Joe Jonas.

The Game Of Thrones star, 28, disclosed this during a new interview ahead of her new six-part crime series Joan airing on Sunday night where she portrays the real-life Joan 'The Godmother' Hannington.

Earlier this month, Sophie and her estranged husband Joe, 35, of the Jonas Brothers, had finally completed their year-long divorce.

The proceedings were delayed by intense conflict with the two in regards to the custody agreements for their children, daughters Willa, four, and Delphine, two.

On her new role as mother Joan, Sophie told The Sunday Times Culture Magazine: 'Joan changed me quite a lot. From utter desperation comes so much will and ambition.

'The series came around at a time in my life where I had to be ambitious and I had to have such strong will and fight against the forces. She gave me a lot of strength.

'If I hadn't been a mother, I don't know if I would have been able to bring the same energy that I did into it. It's such a struggle being a single mother.'

Turner and Jonas, who have two daughters, tied the knot in May 2019 in Las Vegas following the Billboard Music Awards.

After four years of marriage and two kids, Jonas filed for a dissolution of marriage from Turner on Sept. 5, 2023.

According to papers obtained by the Associated Press news agency, Jonas filed for divorce in Florida’s Miami-Dade County Court citing the marriage being “irretrievably broken”.

Meanwhile, Sophie recently went Instagram official with her boyfriend, aristocrat Peregrine Pearson.