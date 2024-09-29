Israel says it has also eliminated HASSAN KHALIL YASSIN who replaced killed leader of Hezbollah, HASSAN NASRALLAH, hours ago

Monday, September 30, 2024 - The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed the elimination of senior Hezbollah intelligence commander Hassan Khalil Yassin in a precision strike on Saturday, September 28, in the Dahieh district of Beirut.
According to a report by the Jerusalem Post, Yassin, a key
figure in Hezbollah’s intelligence array, was responsible for identifying
civilian and military targets within Israeli territory.
"Yassin stood at the head of a department responsible
for the identification of civilian and military targets, on the northern border
and deep within Israeli territory," the IDF stated. The military added
that Yassin had been heavily involved in planning terror attacks during the
ongoing war, with further attacks on Israeli civilians and soldiers in the
works.
The strike on Yassin came amid escalating tensions between
Israel and Hezbollah following the assassination of Hezbollah’s leader, Hassan
Nasrallah. The IDF confirmed that Nasrallah was killed a day earlier in
airstrikes targeting Hezbollah's main headquarters in Beirut’s southern
suburbs, a stronghold known as the Dahiyeh.
"Hassan Nasrallah will no longer be able to terrorize
the world," the IDF declared after confirming Nasrallah's death. His
underground headquarters, hidden beneath residential buildings, was targeted in
the airstrikes.
In response to Nasrallah’s death, Lebanon launched an attack
on Israeli territory, prompting air raid sirens to sound in areas near
Jerusalem. The IDF posted on X (formerly Twitter): "Sirens sounded in the
area of Jerusalem following a launch from Lebanon into Israeli territory."
The airstrikes and high-profile eliminations have further
intensified tensions between Israel and Hezbollah, with protests erupting in
Iran following Nasrallah’s death. Protesters carried portraits of the Hezbollah
leader and chanted slogans calling for "revenge" and denouncing both
Israel and the United States.
Lebanon has declared a three-day mourning period following
Nasrallah's assassination. Meanwhile, Iran has called for an urgent UN Security
Council meeting to address the rapidly escalating conflict between Hezbollah
and Israel.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hailed the killing
of Nasrallah as a "historic turning point," stating that Israel had
"settled its account" with a mass murderer responsible for countless
Israeli, American, and French lives.
As violence continues to escalate, Lebanon’s health ministry
reported that Israeli airstrikes on Saturday killed 33 people and injured 195
more. In total, over 1,000 people have been killed, with more than 6,000
wounded, and about one million Lebanese displaced due to the Israeli strikes
over the past two weeks.
