Teen girl kills herself after relentless bullying over her looks







Monday, September 30, 2024 - A 14-year-old Vermont girl killed herself after being relentlessly bullied at school in the United States of America.

Isabelle Vezina-Dykeman was a freshman at the Mill School in Winooski, an alternative high school for students with complex needs.

But she was bullied over her mother’s ongoing health issues, which included brain surgery that left the woman with a shuttered eye, according to reports.

“She was excited about the school year, excited about being a freshman,” her mother, Heather Miller, told WCAX, adding the teen was “spunky,” outgoing, and “loved to dance” and ice skate.





Miller said her daughter Isabelle was teased all day at school, and even after school dismissed, through heartless text messages poking fun at her and how her mother looks.

Miller recently underwent brain surgery, which left her right eye shuttered.

When her daughter returned from school Sept. 15 obviously upset, Miller figured she would give Isabelle some space to unwind.

“I thought I was doing the right thing,” Miller told WCAX, “but in 35 minutes, our whole lives changed.”





Isabelle died by her own hands that very night, the outlet reported.

The Mill School is investigating the mom’s bullying claims, the school told WCAX.

“We, at the Mill School, have been devastated by the loss of one of our students,” reads a statement from the school. “We are working with the appropriate agencies and continue to provide counseling support.”

Miller said Isabelle’s organs were donated, and helped save the lives of seven people.

Another child received Isabelle’s eyes, and can now see.